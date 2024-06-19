Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Critical Review

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -89.88% -55.52% Pervasip -15.67% N/A -21.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and Pervasip’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -3.95 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

Bright Green has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Green and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

