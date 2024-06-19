BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance
BSIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 227,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,686. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
