Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

