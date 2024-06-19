Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 18,747,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 14,438,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

