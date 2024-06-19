British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $390.15

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.15 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 430.40 ($5.47). British Land shares last traded at GBX 427.80 ($5.44), with a volume of 1,844,793 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.96) to GBX 500 ($6.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.31) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.13).

British Land Stock Down 2.5 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.67. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -362.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.32), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,734.87). Insiders acquired a total of 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

