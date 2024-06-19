Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

BNL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 953,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,343. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

