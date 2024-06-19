Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Target Price at $335.27

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.27.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $39,923,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $293.52 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

