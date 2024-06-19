Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $20.33

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 67,851 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000.

Cinemark stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

