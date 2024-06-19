Brokers Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.