Brokers Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.57) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RARE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $691,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $4,622,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $8,308,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 790,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after buying an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

