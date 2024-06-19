Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Buhler Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$51.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of C$71.10 million for the quarter.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

Featured Stories

