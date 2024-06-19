Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 8,045 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.09% of Huntsman worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 742,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 267,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
