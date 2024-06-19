Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.