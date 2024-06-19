Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 5,777 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,897 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,403,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

