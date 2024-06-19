Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.11. The company had a trading volume of 619,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,501. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $185.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

