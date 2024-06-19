Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,673. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

