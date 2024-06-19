Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 3,376,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

