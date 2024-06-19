Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 689 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 580,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,060. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.