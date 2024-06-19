Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 792 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 699,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,574. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

