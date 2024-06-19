CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $432.54

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $432.54 and last traded at $431.90, with a volume of 52825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.83.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

