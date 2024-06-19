Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.17 and traded as high as C$8.32. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 160,069 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

