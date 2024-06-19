Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 157,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 80,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

