Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Trading Up 9.1%

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 122,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 154,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canadian Zinc Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12.

Canadian Zinc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.