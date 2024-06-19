CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 6,233 shares trading hands.
CanAsia Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.
CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
