Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,534 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after purchasing an additional 569,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 444,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 472,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 604,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.