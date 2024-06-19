Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,438,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

