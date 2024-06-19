Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 12,093,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

