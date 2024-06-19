Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after buying an additional 596,214 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Textron by 9.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after buying an additional 477,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. 885,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,175. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.42 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.