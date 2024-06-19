Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 1,429,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,296. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

