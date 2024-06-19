Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.02. 1,580,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,238. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

