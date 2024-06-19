Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO remained flat at $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 380,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

