Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 46,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. The company had a trading volume of 658,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,256. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

