Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,287,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 335,445 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,375 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 285,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,648. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

