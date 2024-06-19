Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,925 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $71,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

