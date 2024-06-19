Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 103,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,003,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,003,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

