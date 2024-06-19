Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. 1,064,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

