Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 158.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,674 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 401,850 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 13,235,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

