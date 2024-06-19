Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,127 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 409,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,865 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. 224,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,574. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

