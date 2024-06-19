Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.56. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 3,523,400 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The firm has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,651,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

