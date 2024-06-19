Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89), with a volume of 81326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.99).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of £46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.14 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.07.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.