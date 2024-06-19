Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 15865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Celtic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celtic

Celtic Stock Performance

Celtic Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £132.82 million, a PE ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.