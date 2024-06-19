Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Shares of EBR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 1,031,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
