Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EBR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 1,031,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 556,886 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689,593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 91,177 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

