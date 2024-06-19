Centurion (CNT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Centurion has a market cap of $50,374.44 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centurion has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00065489 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

