Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

SCHW opened at $72.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

