Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

BATRA traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. 23,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,453. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

