Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.99. 6,179,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.64. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

