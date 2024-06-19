Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $4,517,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $300.19. 1,973,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,513. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.42 and its 200-day moving average is $313.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

