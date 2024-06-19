Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. 5,160,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,487. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

