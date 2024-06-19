China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.34 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

