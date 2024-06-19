Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.75. 1,183,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,673. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.06 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.